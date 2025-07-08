Ex-Pearl Jam drummer David Abbruzzese comments following Matt Cameron announcement

Former Pearl Jam drummer David Abbruzzese has commented following the news that Matt Cameron has left the band.

Abbruzzese, who was a member of Pearl Jam from 1991 to 1994 and played on their albums Vs. and Vitalogy, writes that he's been "bombarded" on social media with "literally [thousands] of posts, messages and emails, hoping I would call Pearl Jam and attempt to reconcile with them." But, he says, "To be clear, I have nothing to reconcile with them about."

"Although I never truly understood what was so important to destroy the musical chemistry we had back then, it is what it is, and I can't do anything about it," Abbruzzese writes. "At least nothing that I can figure out."

"The years since 1995 have served me well towards growing as a person and a player," he continues. "It seems the guys in the band matured and grew up as much as I did, but the fact that I haven't had any personal contact with any of them leads me to believe the water under the bridge runs too deep and too icy for there to be any reconnection or reconciliation. This is a shame and saddens me, greatly."

Abbruzzese goes on to say that he "could and would have much to contribute if indeed the call came, but sadly, I don't see that happening." He adds that he wishes PJ "continued success" and hopes to reconnect one day, but asks that fans "please stop sending me messages asking & telling me to contact their management."

"I appreciate and understand your desire to see what could come out of that reunion musically," he says. "I would be lying if I said I wasn't curious, also."

You can view Abbruzzese's entire message on his Facebook.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.