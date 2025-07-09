Ex-Mars Volta bassist Juan Alderete selling personally used gear on Reverb

Courtesy of Reverb
By Josh Johnson

Former Mars Volta bassist Juan Alderete is opening his own shop on the online gear marketplace Reverb.

Alderete will be selling over 700 instruments, pedals and amps that he's used throughout his career, including a bass he played on the 2008 Mars Volta album The Bedlam in Goliath.

"All this gear should be in the hands of creative musicians who want to do what [the gear] is designed to do: make beautiful music," Alderete says.

Alderete's Reverb shop will open July 16. For more info, visit Reverb.com.

Alderete was a member of The Mars Volta from 2003 to 2012.

