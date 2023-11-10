Ex-Linkin Park session bassist sues band over royalties

Kyle Christner, a former session bassist for Linkin Park, is suing the band over alleged unpaid royalties, Rolling Stone reports.

Christner briefly played bass with Linkin Park in place of founding member Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, who was briefly absent from the band between their formation and the release of Hybrid Theory in 2000.

In his lawsuit, Christner claims that an LP manager contacted him to say he was owed royalties on three demos included in the 2020 Hybrid Theory reissue box set. Upon further review, Christner found that he contributed to more than 20 recordings. He says the manager who initially contacted him cut off contact after he sent them his findings.

"It would be unjust for defendants to retain such benefit without paying plaintiff his fair share," the suit reads.

Linkin Park followed the Hybrid Theory reissue with a 20th anniversary edition of 2003's Meteora, released in April. The collection includes the unearthed single "Lost."

