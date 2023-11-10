Ex-Linkin Park session bassist sues band over royalties

By Josh Johnson

Kyle Christner, a former session bassist for Linkin Park, is suing the band over alleged unpaid royalties, Rolling Stone reports.

Christner briefly played bass with Linkin Park in place of founding member Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, who was briefly absent from the band between their formation and the release of Hybrid Theory in 2000.

In his lawsuit, Christner claims that an LP manager contacted him to say he was owed royalties on three demos included in the 2020 Hybrid Theory reissue box set. Upon further review, Christner found that he contributed to more than 20 recordings. He says the manager who initially contacted him cut off contact after he sent them his findings.

"It would be unjust for defendants to retain such benefit without paying plaintiff his fair share," the suit reads.

Linkin Park followed the Hybrid Theory reissue with a 20th anniversary edition of 2003's Meteora, released in April. The collection includes the unearthed single "Lost."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!