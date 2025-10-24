'Everybody Scream'﻿ for Florence + the Machine's 2026 US tour

'Everybody Scream' album artwork. (Polydor Records/Republic Records; Credit: Autumn de Wilde)
By Josh Johnson

There will be a whole lot of screaming in 2026 when Florence + the Machine hit the road.

The "Dogs Days Are Over" outfit has announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, Everybody Scream. The trek kicks off April 8 in Minneapolis, and will wrap up with two shows in Los Angeles taking place May 19 and May 20.

Presales begin Nov. 3 at noon local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FlorenceandtheMachine.net.

Everybody Scream, the sixth Florence album and the follow-up to 2022's Dance Fever, drops on Halloween, Oct. 31. The title track and the cut "One of the Greats" are out now; a third song, "Sympathy Magic," premieres Oct. 27.

