Everclear announces new live album, 'Live at The Whisky a Go Go'

Sunset Blvd Records

By Josh Johnson

Everclear has announced a new live album called Live at The Whisky a Go Go.

The set was recorded during the "Santa Monica" outfit's show at the famed Los Angeles club in 2022 during their 30th anniversary tour.

"Live at The Whisky a Go Go is raw, loose, noisy, and kind of ragged around the edges ... just like rock & roll is supposed to be," says frontman Art Alexakis. "Having grown up in Santa Monica in the late 1970s, performing at The Whisky was always a dream, and that dream finally came true last December."

"Everclear has always been one of those bands that are way louder and rowdier live than we are on record," he continues. "This album is a gift of love to the thousands of fans who have come to our shows over the last 30 years."

Live at The Whisky a Go Go will be released September 8. You can listen to the album's performance of the song "Heroin Girl" now via digital outlets.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

