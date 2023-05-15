Everclear announces fall tour dates

Everclear has announced a fall U.S. tour.

The headlining run begins September 6 in Lexington, Kentucky, and concludes October 15 in Pioneertown, California. The Ataris and The Pink Spiders will also be on the bill.

"We usually hit the road hard in the summers, but this year we're changing it up and bringing a new kind of energy by touring in the fall and bringing out bands that came out 15 years after we did," says frontman Art Alexakis. "While we love touring with our '90s brothers, we're excited to get out there with bands like The Ataris, who I'm a huge fan of, and The Pink Spiders, who are a cool band from Nashville. We're really looking forward to it and can't wait to see all of our amazing fans out on the road."

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit EverclearMusic.com.

Everclear put out their most recent album, Black Is the New Black, in 2015. Last year, they put out a reissue of their 1993 debut album, World of Noise, in honor of its 30th anniversary.

