Everclear announces tour celebrating 'Songs from an American Movie Vol. One' anniversary

Everclear has announced a U.S. tour celebrating the upcoming 25th anniversary of their 2000 album Songs from an American Movie Vol. One.

The trek runs from September 13 in San Francisco to November 2 in Porterville, California, with dates throughout the rest of the country in between. Marcy Playground and Jimmie's Chicken Shack will also be on the bill.

"This will be a great time to celebrate our album Songs from an American Movie Vol. One, which was created 25 years ago," says front man Art Alexakis. "A lot of these songs we haven't played in a while or, in some cases, we've never played live before. We'll of course be playing the hits and fan favorites too. It's going to be a fun show for both old school and new fans alike."

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time. Presales are open now.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit EverclearMusic.com.

