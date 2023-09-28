Evanescence announces 20th anniversary ﻿'Fallen'﻿ reissue

Evanescence has announced a reissue of the band's 2003 debut album, Fallen, in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The upcoming package is due out November 17. It includes remastered audio of the original album plus bonus tracks including previously unreleased demos and live recordings.

You can listen to one such track, a demo of Fallen's signature hit "Bring Me to Life," now via digital outlets. Notably, the recording doesn't feature the rapping backing vocals that were famously imposed on "Bring Me to Life" by Evanescence's record label.

"20 years later, this album has never meant more," frontwoman Amy Lee writes in a foreword for the reissue. "Fallen has been the soundtrack to first loves, epic heartbreak, self-realization, wedding days, last goodbyes, friendships, and countless other moments in so many lives…not to mention my own. I am forever humbled and grateful to be a part of it."

The Fallen reissue will also be available as a super deluxe box set exclusive to Evanescence's web store, which comes with an exclusive cassette featuring more previously unheard demos and voice notes.

Fallen was originally released March 4, 2003. Along with "Bring Me to Life," which hit 1 billion YouTube views in 2022, it spawned the singles "My Immortal," "Going Under" and "Everybody's Fool." The album's also been certified Diamond by the RIAA.

