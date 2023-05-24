Evanescence announces 20th anniversary ﻿'Fallen'﻿ tour in Australia

The Bicycle Music Company

By Josh Johnson

Evanescence will be marking the 20th anniversary of Fallen Down Under this summer.

Amy Lee and company have announced a tour of Australia kicking off in August. Billed as "Celebrating 20 years of Fallen," the outing will feature "highlights from Fallen" alongside a "career spanning set."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Evanescence.com.

Fallen, the debut Evanescence album, was released March 4, 2003. It spawned the hit single "Bring Me to Life" and is certified Diamond by the RIAA.

Evanescence has spent the last couple months opening for Muse's U.S. tour, and just played the Sick New World and Welcome to Rockville festivals.

