Evanescence collaborating with K.Flay for new ﻿'Ballerina'﻿ song 'Fight Like a Girl'

BMG
By Josh Johnson

Evanescence is teaming up with K.Flay for a new song called "Fight Like a Girl," recorded for the upcoming John Wick spinoff film, Ballerina.

The track will premiere on Friday. Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, hits theaters that same day.

"[Composer/producer] Tyler [Bates] calling me up to create this song for Ballerina couldn't have come at a more perfect time," says Evanescence's Amy Lee. "I know I'm not the only girl out there ready to dig my heels in and show the world what we're made of. I really wanted this song to be a collab, and K.Flay is one of my favorite artists. It is literally a dream come true to do this together!"

"Amy sent me the demo and I was immediately so energized, so inspired," K.Flay adds. "I was on tour at the time, and I wrote my verse backstage after a show, when my adrenaline was still super high. For me, the film and the song are both about how we channel our pain and how we choose to define ourselves. What separates the hero from the villain?"

Ballerina also features Lee's recently released collaboration with Halsey, "Hand That Feeds."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!