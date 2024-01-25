Evanescence reacts to "Bring Me to Life" hitting 1 billion Spotify streams

"Bring Me to Life," the 2003 single by Evanescence, has officially hit 1 billion streams on Spotify, so the band took to Instagram to thank the fans who made it possible.

"We cannot thank you enough for joining us on our journey," they wrote on Instagram. "Incredibly grateful that Bring Me To Life has reached over 1 billion streams on Spotify."

In February 2022, the music video for "Bring Me to Life" hit 1 billion views on YouTube.

The song, featured on the soundtrack of the movie Daredevil, hit the top five on the Billboard Hot 100, while its parent album, Fallen, sold more than 10 million copies and won the band a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance.

Last year, Evanescence released a 20th anniversary version of Fallen.

This year, the band has several festival performances on its schedule, including Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple, both in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.