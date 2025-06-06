Evanescence & K.Flay premiere '﻿Ballerina'﻿ collaboration, 'Fight Like a Girl'

BMG
By Josh Johnson

Evanescence and K.Flay have premiered their collaborative single "Fight Like a Girl," recorded for the new John Wick spinoff movie, Ballerina.

The track finds Amy Lee and the "Blood in the Cut" artist singing "Yeah you can run your mouth/ But can you fight like a girl?"

You can listen to "Fight Like a Girl" now via digital outlets.

Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, is in theaters now. Lee also recorded a collaboration with pop star Halsey, "Hand That Feeds," for the film.

Previous John Wick movies have featured songs by Bush, In This Moment and Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

