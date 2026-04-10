Evanescence announces new album, ﻿'Sanctuary'﻿; listen to single 'Who Will You Follow' now

Evanescence has announced a new album called Sanctuary.

The fifth studio effort from Amy Lee and company — sixth if you count 2017's Synthesis compilation of reworked songs with orchestration and electronics — is due out June 5. It's the follow-up to 2021's The Bitter Truth.

"This album is over three years in the making, and finally listening back to it all at once, about to release it to the world, I am so damn proud of every second of it," Lee says in a post on Evanescence's website. "It's overwhelming. Working on it has been my outlet for so much that feels wrong and out of control, and a place to ignite hope through the power of music and connection… good thing we have the tour all lined up or I wouldn't know what to do with myself now!"

Lee adds, "I've been completely obsessed. I'm dying for the fans to hear this."

Sanctuary includes the 2025 single "Afterlife," which Evanescence recorded for the Netflix series Devil May Cry; it earned the band their first #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. A second cut, called "Who Will You Follow," is out now.

Evanescence is playing the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on April 25 before launching a full U.S. tour with support from Spiritbox and Nova Twins in June.

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