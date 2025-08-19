Enter Hammett: Jack White's signature Triplecaster custom modified by Metallica guitarist

Jack White; Kirk Hammett. ABC/Nicole Wilder; ABC/Randy Holmes
By Josh Johnson

Jack White's signature Fender Triplecaster Telecaster guitar has received a few modifications, courtesy of Metallica's Kirk Hammett.

White shares in an Instagram post that Hammett took the Triplecaster that the "Seven Nation Army" rocker previously sent him to the Fender Custom Shop to make a "thinline" version of the guitar, which is characterized by a semi-hollow body and f-holes.

"Kirk asked me if I approved and I of course fully endorse ANY mods done to any of my designs, let alone from the great Hammett," White writes in the caption.

Hammet had one made for himself, and one for White, too. The post includes a video of White's wife, Olivia Jean, playing the newly modified axe.

"I hope this pisses off some more Tele purists!" White writes. "We have enough 'regular' boring guitars out there right folks?"

White had sent Hammett a Triplecaster back in January. In exchange, the "Enter Sandman" metaller sent White one of Gibson's recreations of his beloved Greeny 1959 Les Paul Standard guitar.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

