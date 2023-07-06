Enjoy the license: Olivia Rodrigo saw Depeche Mode & The Cure live

If you attended shows during Depeche Mode or The Cure's recent tours, you may have been in the same audience as Olivia Rodrigo.

In an interview with Vogue, the "drivers license" star shares that she recently saw Depeche Mode live with her dad. She says in the interview they are also set to go to a Cure show in the coming weeks, but given that Robert Smith and company wrapped their U.S. tour on July 1, we're guessing the profile was conducted before then.

"He's introducing me to all the bands he went to see when he was my age," Rodrigo says of her father.

The Vogue piece also mentions that Rodrigo's first concert was Weezer, and that her parents are fans of bands including The White Stripes and No Doubt.

Rodrigo previously charted on alternative radio with her song "brutal," while her song "good 4 u" credits Hayley Williams as a co-writer due to its similarity to Paramore's "Misery Business."

Both "brutal" and "good 4 u" appear on Rodrigo's 2021 debut album, SOUR. Her sophomore effort, GUTS, drops September 8 and features the single "vampire."

