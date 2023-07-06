Enjoy the license: Olivia Rodrigo saw Depeche Mode & The Cure live

Théo de Gueltzl for Vogue

By Josh Johnson

If you attended shows during Depeche Mode or The Cure's recent tours, you may have been in the same audience as Olivia Rodrigo.

In an interview with Vogue, the "drivers license" star shares that she recently saw Depeche Mode live with her dad. She says in the interview they are also set to go to a Cure show in the coming weeks, but given that Robert Smith and company wrapped their U.S. tour on July 1, we're guessing the profile was conducted before then.

"He's introducing me to all the bands he went to see when he was my age," Rodrigo says of her father.

The Vogue piece also mentions that Rodrigo's first concert was Weezer, and that her parents are fans of bands including The White Stripes and No Doubt.

Rodrigo previously charted on alternative radio with her song "brutal," while her song "good 4 u" credits Hayley Williams as a co-writer due to its similarity to Paramore's "Misery Business."

Both "brutal" and "good 4 u" appear on Rodrigo's 2021 debut album, SOUR. Her sophomore effort, GUTS, drops September 8 and features the single "vampire."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!