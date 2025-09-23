In the end, it's only sleep that matters: Rockabye Baby to release 'Lullaby Renditions of Linkin Park'

Cover of 'Lullaby Renditions of Linkin Park'/(Rockabye Baby)
By Jill Lances
While you wouldn’t necessarily associate Linkin Park’s music with a good night’s sleep, babies everywhere will soon be able to.

Rockabye Baby, the label known for creating infant-friendly versions of music by popular artists, has announced that the "One Step Closer" rockers' music will be the subject of their next release, Lullaby Renditions of Linkin Park.

The album will feature 13 soothing versions of Linkin Park tracks, with a press release noting it “will have the whole family feeling a little less 'Numb' after a long day." The album drops Friday.

Wondering exactly what that will sound like? Well, Rockabye Baby has shared the first preview of the album with the release of an animated video for the band's track "In The End," which appeared on Linkin Park's 2000 album, Hybrid Theory.

Here is the track list for Lullaby Renditions of Linkin Park:
"One Step Closer"
"Numb"
"Bleed It Out"
"Somewhere I Belong"
"Crawling"
"Burn It Down"
"New Divide"
"In the End"
"What I've Done"
"My December"
"Leave Out All the Rest"
"Heavy"
"One More Light"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

