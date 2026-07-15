Empire of the Sun releases new song 'Llego' with Danny Ocean

Empire of the Sun has released a new song called "Llego" in collaboration with Latin musician Danny Ocean.

The track, which marks the "Walking on a Dream" outfit's first-ever collaboration, was recorded for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"The World Cup is a universal celebration that brings people together in an amazing way just like music does," says EotS frontman Luke Steele in a statement. "'LLEGO' felt like the perfect song to live in these moments. The song is about unity and the beauty of home. Hope, courage, love, passion, heartbreak, and celebration."

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will conclude with the final match Sunday at New York/New Jersey Stadium. The game will feature a halftime show curated by Chris Martin and featuring performances by Coldplay, Shakira, BTS, Madonna and Justin Bieber, among others.

Empire of the Sun will launch their Ask That God Tour: Afterlife in August.

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