Empire of the Sun releases new song 'Llego' with Danny Ocean

"Llego" single artwork. (SALXCO UAM/Def Jam Recordings)
By Josh Johnson

Empire of the Sun has released a new song called "Llego" in collaboration with Latin musician Danny Ocean.

The track, which marks the "Walking on a Dream" outfit's first-ever collaboration, was recorded for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"The World Cup is a universal celebration that brings people together in an amazing way just like music does," says EotS frontman Luke Steele in a statement. "'LLEGO' felt like the perfect song to live in these moments. The song is about unity and the beauty of home. Hope, courage, love, passion, heartbreak, and celebration."

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will conclude with the final match Sunday at New York/New Jersey Stadium. The game will feature a halftime show curated by Chris Martin and featuring performances by Coldplay, Shakira, BTS, Madonna and Justin Bieber, among others.

Empire of the Sun will launch their Ask That God Tour: Afterlife in August.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!