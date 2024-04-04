Empire of the Sun premieres new single, "Changes"

EMI Music Australia

By Josh Johnson

Empire of the Sun is going through "Changes" on their new single.

The track marks the first non-collaborative release from the "Walking on a Dream" outfit in seven years. You can listen to it now via digital outlets and tune in to watch its accompanying video premiering Friday, April 5, at midnight ET.

Empire of the Sun's most recent album is 2016's Two Vines. That was followed by the 2017 EP, On Our Way Home.

In 2023, Empire of the Sun released a song called "AEIOU" alongside member Nick Littlemore's other project PNAU. Lead vocalist Luke Steele put out a solo album, Listen to the Water, in 2022.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!