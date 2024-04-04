Empire of the Sun premieres new single, "Changes"

Empire of the Sun is going through "Changes" on their new single.

The track marks the first non-collaborative release from the "Walking on a Dream" outfit in seven years. You can listen to it now via digital outlets and tune in to watch its accompanying video premiering Friday, April 5, at midnight ET.

Empire of the Sun's most recent album is 2016's Two Vines. That was followed by the 2017 EP, On Our Way Home.

In 2023, Empire of the Sun released a song called "AEIOU" alongside member Nick Littlemore's other project PNAU. Lead vocalist Luke Steele put out a solo album, Listen to the Water, in 2022.

