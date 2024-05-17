Empire of the Sun details new album, '﻿﻿Ask That God'

Empire of the Sun has announced a new album called Ask That God.

The fourth studio effort from the "Walking on a Dream" duo — and their first since 2016's Two Vines — drops July 26.

"It has been a journey unlike any other that Empire of the Sun has undertaken," says member Nick Littlemore. "We always 'go there' when it comes to exploration of both the self and the outside world. This body of work represents the greatest shift in consciousness our world has ever seen and that's reflected in the music."

Ask That God features the previously released single "Changes." A second track, called "Music on the Radio," is out now on digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Here's the Ask That God track list:

"Changes"

"Cherry Blossom"

"Music on the Radio"

"The Feeling You Get"

"AEIOU"

"Television"

"Happy Like You"

"Revolve"

"Wild World"

"Ask That God"

"Rhapsodize"

"Friends I Know"

