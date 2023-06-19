Ellos son perdedores: The Black Keys perform "Loser" with Beck at Paris show

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys got crazy with the Cheese Whiz during their concert in Paris Sunday, June 18.

Beck made a surprise appearance during the show, and joined Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney for a joint rendition of his signature song, "Loser." Fan-shot footage of the collaborative performance is streaming now on YouTube.

After rocking "Loser," Beck provided backing vocals during the Keys' "Lonely Boy."

The Black Keys are currently touring Europe in support of their new album, 2022's Dropout Boogie. They'll be back in the U.S. for a run of shows in August.

