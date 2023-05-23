'Elephant' ﻿or ﻿'Elephunk'﻿? ﻿'Jeopardy' ﻿contestant confuses The White Stripes and Black Eyed Peas

If you know that The White Stripes recorded an album called Elephant, you might've won some money on Jeopardy this week.

Picking from the category titled "Pop Culture 2003" during Monday's episode, contestant Joe was tasked with solving the clue, "I'm going to Wichita to tell you Spin magazine's top album of the year was their Elephant." That, of course, refers to The White Stripes' 2003 album — the "Wichita" line is also a lyric from lead-off track "Seven Nation Army" — but Joe responded, "What is Black Eyed Peas?"

While confusing Jack and Meg White for the "My Humps" group may be very funny, the mix-up isn't as embarrassing as it might seem on the surface. We're guessing that Joe was thinking of the very similarly titled Black Eyed Peas album Elephunk, which was also released in 2003.

Joe can also take comfort in knowing that another person on Jeopardy already confused The White Stripes with a different act. Back in 2018, a contestant responded to a clue accompanied by a photo of Jack White with "Who is Eminem?"

You can check out the Jeopardy! clip via the Jack White Reddit page.

Elephant, meanwhile, was reissued earlier this year in honor of its 20th anniversary.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.