Eddie Vedder performs at Tribeca premiere of new documentary 'Matter of Time'

The new documentary Matter of Time, featuring Eddie Vedder, had its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival Thursday, which included a special performance by the Pearl Jam frontman.

Although the film features portions of a 2023 Seattle solo concert by Vedder, its main focus is to highlight the organization EB Research Partnership, started by Eddie and wife Jill Vedder to find a cure for the rare skin disease Epidermolysis Bullosa. It also introduces audiences to the scientists working to find a cure, and the patients and families whose lives are impacted by the disease.

Following a Q&A that included the film's director Matt Finlin, young Rowan Holler, one of the first EB patients to receive the first FDA approved EB treatment, and others, Eddie came out to perform an acoustic set, kicking things off with a cover of Warren Zevon's "Keep Me in Your Heart," which he sang while photos of EB patients who've lost their lives were shown above him.

He followed that with Tom Waits' "Picture in a Frame," dedicated to Deanna, an EB patient featured in the film, who was an artist. She passed two weeks after the 2023 concert.

The set continued with a cover of Glen Hansard's "Song of Good Hope," in keeping with the themes of the film, followed by Pearl Jam's "Porch" and "Last Kiss," which he said was a favorite of Dr. Jean Tang, one of the researchers working to find a cure for EB. The set concluded with Tom Petty's "Won't Back Down" with Eddie getting everyone up on their feet and singing along with him.

Asked on the red carpet what he hopes fans will take away from the film, Vedder told ABC Audio, “I think just the power of community, the power of sharing, the power of reaching out to those who may need your support and really understanding that when you give, you get so much in return.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.