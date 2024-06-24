Eddie Vedder dedicates song to Shane MacGowan & Sinéad O'Connor during Pearl Jam Dublin show

EDDIE VEDDER ABC (ABC/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Eddie Vedder took a moment during Pearl Jam's show in Dublin on Saturday to honor two of Ireland's late music legends, Shane MacGowan and Sinéad O'Connor.

In introducing a cover of the Warren Zevon song "Keep Me in Your Heart," Vedder told the crowd, "I was thinking about Shane and I was thinking about Sinéad, and I just wanted to play this one." Fan-shot footage of the performance is streaming now on YouTube.

O'Connor died in July 2023; MacGown passed away a few months later in November.

The Dublin show marked the first date on Pearl Jam's European tour in support of their new album, Dark Matter. They launched a U.S. tour in May; a second stateside leg will kick off in August.

