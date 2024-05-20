Eddie Vedder disagrees with Harrison Butker's definition of being a "Better Man"

ABC

By Josh Johnson

Eddie Vedder has weighed in on Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech. Suffice it to say, he does not agree with Butker's idea of how to be a "Better Man."

Speaking to the crowd during Pearl Jam's concert in Las Vegas on Saturday, Vedder took issue with the way Butker described masculinity in his speech, in which he said, "Be unapologetic in your masculinity, fighting against the cultural emasculation of men."

"The irony was that, when he was saying that, he looked like such a p****," Vedder quipped in a video posted to social media.

In his remarks, which were delivered to the Catholic liberal arts school Benedictine College, Butker also addressed the women graduating by saying, "Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

"There's nothing more masculine than a strong man supporting a strong woman," Vedder retorted.

Pearl Jam is currently on a U.S. tour supporting their new album, Dark Matter, which was released in April. The outing continues Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

