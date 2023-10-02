Eddie Vedder, Sammy Hagar join The Killers during Ohana Fest set; Foo Fighters cover "Stairway"

By Josh Johnson

Eddie Vedder and Sammy Hagar joined The Killers onstage during the "Mr. Brightside" outfit's headlining set at the Ohana Festival on Friday, September 29.

According to setlist.fm, the Pearl Jam frontman joined Brandon Flowers and company for a cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' "The Waiting," while the ex-Van Halen vocalist took the stage to perform his former band's song "Why Can't This Be Love."

The Killers posted photos from their Ohana performance on social media alongside the caption, "Life's a beach. Thanks Ohana!"

Vedder, who founded Ohana, performed his own headlining set on Saturday, September 30, while Foo Fighters closed out the festival on Sunday, October 1. Dave Grohl and company's set included a one-verse cover of the Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway to Heaven."

In other onstage collaboration news, Coldplay welcomed Selena Gomez during their show at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on Sunday. They played their joint song, "Let Somebody Go," alongside H.E.R., who was among the concert's openers.

Gomez wrote on her Instagram Story, "Thank you @coldplay @hermusicofficial for an amazing night," and shared some clips from the performance.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

