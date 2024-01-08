Eddie Vedder, Robert Plant to play The Who's 2024 Teenage Cancer Trust benefit concert

EDDIE VEDDER ABC (ABC/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Eddie Vedder and Robert Plant are among those performing during The Who's week of benefit concerts supporting the U.K.'s Teenage Cancer Trust.

A total of seven shows will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall between March 18-24, with the Pearl Jam and Led Zeppelin frontmen performing during the closing event. That lineup also includes The Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, who is stepping down as the series curator after 24 years.

Others shows include a headlining set by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds on March 21, and concerts by The Who on March 18 and 20.

The Teenage Cancer Trust's mission is to provide specialist treatment and support for young people with cancer. For ticket info, visit TheWho.com.

