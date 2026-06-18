Eddie Vedder releases new song 'Better Believe' following Obama Presidential Center performance

"Better Believe" single artwork. (Republic Records)
By Josh Johnson

Eddie Vedder has released a new song called "Better Believe."

The Pearl Jam frontman recorded the track in collaboration with the organization Guitars Over Guns, which provides musical instruments and instruction to young people from vulnerable communities.

Vedder debuted "Better Believe" alongside Guitars Over Guns students Thursday at the opening ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. Following the performance, the studio version officially debuted on digital outlets.

All of Vedder's royalties will be donated to Guitars Over Guns.

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