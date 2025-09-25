Eddie Vedder, Michael Stipe among the artists contributing artwork to NY benefit

Admat for Turn it Up Housing Works benefit/(credit: Briony Smith)
By Jill Lances
Eddie VedderPaul McCartney and Michael Stipe are among the artists contributing original pieces of art to an upcoming benefit for Housing Works NYC.
The Turn it Up art benefit will take place at Housing Works’ Crosby Street location on Oct. 9, with donated artwork auctioned off to benefit the organization’s mission to provide housing, health care, and other services to people living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic conditions.
Other musicians contributing to the benefit include Patti SmithVampire Weekend’s Ezra KoenigInterpol’s Paul BanksSean Lennon and Chappell Roan, with more artists expected to join.

Information on tickets can be found at housingworks.org/events.

