Eddie Vedder, Dave Grohl sign items for Ohana Festival charity auction

Eddie Vedder and Dave Grohl have signed items for a charity auction organized by the Pearl Jam frontman's Ohana Festival.

Among the pieces on which you can bid is a Fender Telecaster guitar autographed by the Foo Fighters leader, as well as a Vedder-signed ukulele and surfboard.

Proceeds will benefit Pearl Jam's Vitalogy Foundation charity organization. Bidding is open now via the platform Charitybuzz. For more info, visit CharityBuzz.com.

Ohana 2023 will take place September 29 through October 1 in Dana Point, California. Vedder and the Foos will headline, as will The Killers.

