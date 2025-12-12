Eddie Vedder, Anthony Kiedis & more perform at private company party

Rock stars including Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses and Yungblud all performed at a private company party Thursday at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

The night's house band was Smith & Watt Steakhouse, which features RHCP drummer Chad Smith and producer Andrew Watt.

You can watch footage of a Yungblud-fronted cover of The Rolling Stones' "Start Me Up" via the Smith & Watt Steakhouse Instagram.

A company employee also posted footage from the concert on Instagram, which included Bruno Mars singing Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

