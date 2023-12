Echo and the Bunnymen have announced a U.S. tour for 2024.

The headlining outing, dubbed the Songs to Learn and Sing tour, runs from May 7 in Austin to June 14 in Rancho Mirage, California. The set list will feature "the very best of Echo and the Bunnymen."

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time; a presale begins Wednesday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Bunnymen.com.

