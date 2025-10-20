Echo & The Bunnymen announce 2026 North American tour

By Josh Johnson

Ian McCulloch of Echo and The Bunnymen performs on stage at Alexandra Palace Park on July 20, 2024 in London, England. (Gus Stewart/Redferns)

Echo & The Bunnymen have announced a North American headlining tour for 2026.

The More Songs to Learn & Sing tour, which takes its name from the 1985 Echo best-of compilation, launches May 10 in Vancouver and concludes June 19 in Minneapolis.

"Don't miss your chance to be part of something special," "The Killing Moon" outfit teases

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Bunnymen.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!