Echo & The Bunnymen announce 2026 North American tour

Ian McCulloch of Echo and The Bunnymen performs on stage at Alexandra Palace Park on July 20, 2024 in London, England. (Gus Stewart/Redferns)

Echo & The Bunnymen have announced a North American headlining tour for 2026.

The More Songs to Learn & Sing tour, which takes its name from the 1985 Echo best-of compilation, launches May 10 in Vancouver and concludes June 19 in Minneapolis.

"Don't miss your chance to be part of something special," "The Killing Moon" outfit teases.

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Bunnymen.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.