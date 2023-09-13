Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has released a new song called "Longfeather," a track off his upcoming solo album, Lighthouse.

In a statement reflecting on the lyrics of "Longfeather," McKagan shares, "'Today is a good day to die' refers not to a macabre yearning for death, but rather a lust for life and the learned habits of a good and honest daily striving."

You can listen to "Longfeather" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Longfeather" is the third cut to be released from Lighthouse following "I Saw God on 10th St." and the title track. The album, which also features collaborations with Slash, Iggy Pop and Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell, will arrive in full on October 20.

If you preorder Lighthouse from McKagan's website or sign up for his mailing list, you'll get access to an online Q&A event with Duff and Cantrell.

You can also catch McKagan live on Guns N' Roses' ongoing U.S. tour, which continues Friday, September 15, in Hollywood, Florida.

