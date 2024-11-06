Duff McKagan shares live video of "Heroes" cover featuring The Wallflowers' Jakob Dylan

By Josh Johnson

Duff McKagan has shared a new live video for his cover of David Bowie's "Heroes."

The performance was recorded during the Guns N' Roses bassist's solo concert in Boston Monday, and features a guest appearance by Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers, who also put out a cover of "Heroes" back in 1998.

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

McKagan is currently on a U.S. tour supporting his latest solo album, 2023's Lighthouse. He released a studio version of "Heroes" in September to celebrate the launch of the tour's European leg.

During the European tour's stop in London, McKagan performed "Heroes" alongside Steve Jones of Sex Pistols.

