Drummer Daniel Platzman officially announces departure from Imagine Dragons

Following a prolonged absence from the band, drummer Daniel Platzman has announced that he's officially left Imagine Dragons.

Platzman writes in an Instagram post, "After an incredible journey of over a decade, I will be departing the amazing band that is Imagine Dragons."

"I wanted to share my deepest gratitude to you, the fans, for your unwavering support and sharing in the joy of music with me," he continues. "Connecting with you all has truly been the highlight of this chapter."

Going forward, Platzman will be focusing on film scoring and composing, which he describes as his "biggest passion."

Platzman joined Imagine Dragons in 2011 in place of original drummer Andrew Tolman. He played on the band's hit 2012 debut, Night Visions, through their double Mercury album, which was released in two parts over 2021 and 2022.

In March 2023, Platzman wrote on social media that he needed to "take a little time to focus on my health." When ID announced the details of their upcoming new album, Loom, in April 2024, Platzman was not included in press photos, nor did he show up in any music videos.

During that time, the rest of the band did not publicly comment on Platzman's status in the band. When asked about it in a Rolling Stone interview published in July, frontman Dan Reynolds replied, "[Platzman] doesn't play on [Loom], and I can't talk about that." Reynolds added that Tolman will play drums on the Loom tour.

Imagine Dragons is currently in the middle of said tour; the U.S. leg concludes in October.

