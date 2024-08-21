Drummer Daniel Platzman officially announces departure from Imagine Dragons

By Josh Johnson

Following a prolonged absence from the band, drummer Daniel Platzman has announced that he's officially left Imagine Dragons.

Platzman writes in an Instagram post, "After an incredible journey of over a decade, I will be departing the amazing band that is Imagine Dragons."

"I wanted to share my deepest gratitude to you, the fans, for your unwavering support and sharing in the joy of music with me," he continues. "Connecting with you all has truly been the highlight of this chapter."

Going forward, Platzman will be focusing on film scoring and composing, which he describes as his "biggest passion."

Platzman joined Imagine Dragons in 2011 in place of original drummer Andrew Tolman. He played on the band's hit 2012 debut, Night Visions, through their double Mercury album, which was released in two parts over 2021 and 2022.

In March 2023, Platzman wrote on social media that he needed to "take a little time to focus on my health." When ID announced the details of their upcoming new album, Loom, in April 2024, Platzman was not included in press photos, nor did he show up in any music videos.

During that time, the rest of the band did not publicly comment on Platzman's status in the band. When asked about it in a Rolling Stone interview published in July, frontman Dan Reynolds replied, "[Platzman] doesn't play on [Loom], and I can't talk about that." Reynolds added that Tolman will play drums on the Loom tour.

Imagine Dragons is currently in the middle of said tour; the U.S. leg concludes in October.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!