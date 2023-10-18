Dropkick Murphys schedule 2024 St. Patrick's Day Boston shows

Dropkick Murphys have scheduled the 2024 edition of their annual St. Patrick's Day Boston shows.

The Celtic punks will play a total of five shows in Beantown between March 14 and 17, one of which is an intimate daytime concert on March 16. Pennywise will also be on the bill for the nighttime concerts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. ET. For all ticket info, visit DropkickMurphys.com.

You can also catch Dropkick Murphys on their current U.S. tour with The Interrupters, which concludes October 29 in Huntington, West Virginia.

