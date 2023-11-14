Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly announce 2024 tours

You'll have plenty of chances to see Celtic punk live in 2024.

Both Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly have announced headlining tours for next year. The "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" rockers will hit the road starting February 23 in San Jose, California, while the "Drunken Lullabies" outfit's run kicks off February 16 in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

Both outings conclude with the two bands' previously announced St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Dropkick will play shows in Boston from March 14-17, while Flogging Molly's inaugural Shamrock Rebellion festival takes place March 16 in Silverado, California, and March 17 in Las Vegas.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DropkickMurphys.com or FloggingMolly.com.

