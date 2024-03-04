Dropkick Murphys announces livestream for St. Patrick's Day show

You can celebrate St. Patrick's Day alongside Dropkick Murphys from the comfort of your own home this year.

The "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" outfit has announced a livestream for their upcoming St. Patty's Day concert in Boston on March 17. You can watch via the platform Veeps starting at 9 p.m. ET.

For more info, visit Veeps.com.

Dropkick Murphys are playing a total of four nights in Boston from March 14-17 in honor of St. Patrick's Day. Each concert is sold out.

