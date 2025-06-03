Dropkick Murphys announce new album, ﻿'For the People'

Dropkick Murphys have announced a new album called For the People.

The latest effort from the "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" rockers will arrive July 4 on digital platforms, followed by a physical release on Oct. 10 featuring five bonus tracks.

"We've always had the same message and haven't been afraid to speak out about what's important to us. But for me now, I think about my kids' future, and the next generation," says frontman Ken Casey. "That could be anything from speaking out against injustices, or just simply making sure you take the time to tell the people close to you how important they are to you."

Lead single "Who'll Stand with Us?" is out now. The album also includes a collaboration with folk legend Billy Bragg, a tribute to late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan. Additionally, you'll hear the voice of singer Al Barr, who guests on the record amid his continuing hiatus from the Murphys for family reasons.

Dropkick Murphys will perform in Washington, D.C. on Friday for the Unite for Veterans, Unite for America rally. They'll launch a U.S. tour with Bad Religion in July.

