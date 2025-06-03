Dropkick Murphys announce new album, ﻿'For the People'

Dummy Luck Music/Play It Again Sam
By Josh Johnson

Dropkick Murphys have announced a new album called For the People.

The latest effort from the "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" rockers will arrive July 4 on digital platforms, followed by a physical release on Oct. 10 featuring five bonus tracks.

"We've always had the same message and haven't been afraid to speak out about what's important to us. But for me now, I think about my kids' future, and the next generation," says frontman Ken Casey. "That could be anything from speaking out against injustices, or just simply making sure you take the time to tell the people close to you how important they are to you."

Lead single "Who'll Stand with Us?" is out now. The album also includes a collaboration with folk legend Billy Bragg, a tribute to late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan. Additionally, you'll hear the voice of singer Al Barr, who guests on the record amid his continuing hiatus from the Murphys for family reasons.

Dropkick Murphys will perform in Washington, D.C. on Friday for the Unite for Veterans, Unite for America rally. They'll launch a U.S. tour with Bad Religion in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!