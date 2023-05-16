Dropkick Murphys announce tour with The Interrupters

Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters have announced a U.S. tour together.

The joint outing launches September 27 in Bangor, Maine, and comes to a close October 29 in Huntington, West Virginia.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DropkickMurphys.com or WeAreTheInterrupters.com.

Dropkick Murphys released a new album called Okemah Rising, featuring unpublished Woody Guthrie lyrics backed by newly recorded instrumentals, May 12. The Interrupters put out their latest album, In the Wild, last August.

