Draven Bennington, Chester Bennington's son, premieres debut single

After being featured in the new show Family Legacy, Draven Bennington is continuing his dad, Chester Bennington's, legacy with his first single.

The track is called "F_w_Me" and is being released under Draven's RVRND moniker. You can listen to the song, which, as you might be able to guess from its title, certainly earns its "explicit lyrics" label, streaming now on YouTube.

Draven is the son of the late Linkin Park frontman and his ex-wife, Samantha. Chester also had two children from an earlier relationship and three with widow Talinda.

On Family Legacy, which premiered earlier this week on Paramount+, Draven shares his perspective on Linkin Park's "biggest MTV moments."

Linkin Park, meanwhile, released an expanded version of their 2003 album, Meteora, earlier this month in celebration of its 20th anniversary. The collection includes the previously unreleased single "Lost," featuring Chester on lead vocals.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.