Draven Bennington, Chester Bennington's son, premieres debut single

Paramount+ © 2023 Viacom International Inc.

By Josh Johnson

After being featured in the new show Family Legacy, Draven Bennington is continuing his dad, Chester Bennington's, legacy with his first single.

The track is called "F_w_Me" and is being released under Draven's RVRND moniker. You can listen to the song, which, as you might be able to guess from its title, certainly earns its "explicit lyrics" label, streaming now on YouTube.

Draven is the son of the late Linkin Park frontman and his ex-wife, Samantha. Chester also had two children from an earlier relationship and three with widow Talinda.

On Family Legacy, which premiered earlier this week on Paramount+, Draven shares his perspective on Linkin Park's "biggest MTV moments."

Linkin Park, meanwhile, released an expanded version of their 2003 album, Meteora, earlier this month in celebration of its 20th anniversary. The collection includes the previously unreleased single "Lost," featuring Chester on lead vocals.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!