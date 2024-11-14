Download Festival booker says headliner Sleep Token 'deserves to be elevated'

By Josh Johnson

Just a year after breaking out with their 2023 album, Take Me Back to Eden, Sleep Token has now officially reached festival headliner status.

The "Granite" rockers top the bill for England's 2025 Download Festival — self-described as "the U.K.'s premier rock festival" — alongside veterans Green Day and Korn. Speaking with NME about making Sleep Token a headliner, Download booker Andy Copping shares, "It was seeing their meteoric rise over the last two years that made me think, 'This is a band that deserves to be elevated.'"

"I think it's important for the festival to bring new bands through to headline," Copping says. "Back in the day, I did it with Slipknot. I did it with Avenged Sevenfold and Biffy Clyro. In 2023 we did it with Bring Me the Horizon. Now, every one of those bands across the world is perceived as a festival headliner."

"That's what I felt this time with Sleep Token," he continues. "It feels like we're the first major festival that's taken the bull by the horns and gone, 'OK, it's time. It's Sleep Token's moment.' I know it's going to be amazing for them, amazing for the festival and amazing for the fans."

Download 2025 takes place June 13-15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!