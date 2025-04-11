Don't 'Blink Twice' & miss Myles Smith's collaboration with Shaboozey

Myles Smith Performs At Eventim Apollo, London Joseph Okpako/WireImage (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

The new song "Blink Twice" may not include a double shot of whiskey, but it does feature a double shot of breakout artists.

The track is a collaboration between "Stargazing" artist Myles Smith and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" hitmaker Shaboozey. It will appear on the upcoming deluxe version of Shaboozey's 2024 album, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, due out April 25.

"This is one of the best songs I've ever made," Shaboozey says of "Blink Twice" in an Instagram Story. You can hear it for yourself via digital outlets.

The deluxe Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going also includes a collaboration with Jelly Roll called "Amen."

"Blink Twice" follows Smith's 2024 EP, A Minute..., which features "Stargazing" and the single "Nice to Meet You." Smith is currently on a U.S. tour.

