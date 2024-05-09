Doing more than just fine: The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" becomes UK's biggest non-#1 single

They sure do love The Killers across the pond, and now there's hard data to prove just that.

The U.K.'s Official Charts has announced that Brandon Flowers and company's breakout hit, "Mr. Brightside," has officially become the country's biggest song to never hit #1.

Official Charts made that determination by measuring the combined sales and streams of "Mr. Brightside," which has now surpassed that of Oasis' "Wonderwall," which previously held the title of the U.K.'s biggest non-#1 single. Overall, "Mr. Brightside" is the third-most-successful single in U.K. history and holds the record for most weeks on the Official Singles Chart, despite peaking at just #10.

"Thank you so much to all our fans for making 'Mr. Brightside' the third biggest song of all time in the UK, and the biggest ever not to have reached Number 1," The Killers say. "Not yet at least!"

"Mr. Brightside" was released as the lead single off The Killers' 2004 debut album, Hot Fuss, which turns 20 in June. The Killers will celebrate the milestone with a Las Vegas residency in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.