Doing more than just fine: The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" becomes UK's biggest non-#1 single

Island Records

By Josh Johnson

They sure do love The Killers across the pond, and now there's hard data to prove just that.

The U.K.'s Official Charts has announced that Brandon Flowers and company's breakout hit, "Mr. Brightside," has officially become the country's biggest song to never hit #1.

Official Charts made that determination by measuring the combined sales and streams of "Mr. Brightside," which has now surpassed that of Oasis' "Wonderwall," which previously held the title of the U.K.'s biggest non-#1 single. Overall, "Mr. Brightside" is the third-most-successful single in U.K. history and holds the record for most weeks on the Official Singles Chart, despite peaking at just #10.

"Thank you so much to all our fans for making 'Mr. Brightside' the third biggest song of all time in the UK, and the biggest ever not to have reached Number 1," The Killers say. "Not yet at least!"

"Mr. Brightside" was released as the lead single off The Killers' 2004 debut album, Hot Fuss, which turns 20 in June. The Killers will celebrate the milestone with a Las Vegas residency in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!