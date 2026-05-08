Dogstar premieres new song 'This Sphere' off upcoming '﻿All in Now'﻿ album

'All in Now' album artwork. (Dillon Street Records)
By Josh Johnson

Dogstar has premiered a new song called "This Sphere," a track off the Keanu Reeves-featuring band's upcoming album, All in Now.

"The music just had that rolling rhythm, and I didn't want to distract from that," frontman Bret Domrose says of "This Sphere." "So, I basically started playing what Keanu was playing because that's what the song wants – that pull, that rhythm. Then it opens up in the chorus and gives you a break."

"It’s a fun ride, that song. Very fun," Reeves adds.

You can watch the video for "This Sphere" streaming now on YouTube.

All in Now is due out May 29. It's the follow-up to 2023's Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, which marked the first Dogstar album in over 20 years.

Dogstar will launch a U.S. headlining tour in August.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!