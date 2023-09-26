Dogstar announces livestream for upcoming New York show

Dillon Street Records

By Josh Johnson

After years watching Keanu Reeves on the big screen, you'll now be able to watch him perform during a livestream concert.

The John Wick star's band Dogstar has announced a stream of their upcoming show at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, taking place October 10. You can tune in to watch starting at 9 p.m. ET via the platform Fans.live.

The Port Chester show is part of Dogstar's ongoing U.S. tour, which marks their first live run in over 20 years. The outing will continue throughout the fall before wrapping up December 21 in Nashville.

Dogstar's also set to release a comeback album, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, on October 6.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!