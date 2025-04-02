Djo shares new ﻿'The Crux﻿' song, 'Potion'

Djo has shared a new song called "Potion," a track off their upcoming album, The Crux.

The acoustic-driven tune finds frontman Joe Keery singing "Like a witch I know I need my potion" in a falsetto. It's accompanied by a visualizer streaming now on YouTube.

The Crux, which also features the lead single "Basic Being Basic," drops Friday. It's the follow-up to 2022's DECIDE, which spawned the breakout Djo hit "End of Beginning."

Djo will launch a U.S. tour Thursday in Portland, Oregon.

You can also see Keery on the big screen as Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus in the upcoming Pavements movie, premiering in New York City and Los Angeles in May, and nationwide in June.

