Disney+ joins Hulu in livestreaming Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits festivals

2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival A view of the entrance arch during 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 16, 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Erika Goldring/WireImage) (Erika Goldring/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Disney+ is joining Hulu in livestreaming the 2026 Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits music festivals.

Both platforms will showcase live performances from each event, as well as behind-the-scenes content and artist interviews.

"Music festivals used to be experiences reserved for the people who could physically be there," says Live Nation executive Kevin Chernett in a statement. "Now they're becoming global live moments that fans want to experience together in real time, no matter where they are in the world. Expanding this partnership with Disney+ and Hulu allows these festivals to reach music fans at an entirely different scale."

Bonnaroo takes place June 11-14 in Manchester, Tennessee, and features The Strokes, Turnstile, Yungblud and Noah Kahan.

Lollapalooza, held July 30 to Aug. 2 in Chicago, includes headliners The Smashing Pumpkins, The xx and Lorde.

The lineup for Austin City Limits, which takes place Oct. 2-4 and Oct. 9-11 in Austin, Texas, includes Twenty One Pilots, Kings of Leon, The xx, Turnstile and Lorde.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

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