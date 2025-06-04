Dirty little not-so secret: AAR's Tyson Ritter joins OnlyFans to promote band's new single

Innings Festival 2025 Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

It turns out Tyson Ritter's "Dirty Little Secret" is an OnlyFans account.

The All-American Rejects frontman has joined the platform, which is known for its explicit content, in an effort to promote the band's new single, "Easy Come Easy Go," due out on Thursday. The track previews the upcoming new AAR album, their first in over a decade.

"This new record from the Rejects is something close to the bone for me lyrically, so why not bear it all," Ritter says. "Get a taste of full frontal rock 'n' roll."

Those who subscribe to Ritter's OnlyFans will get to see an alternate version of the "Easy Come Easy Go" video. It's also set to feature "a behind-the-scenes look at [Ritter's] life and songwriting, cameos from his bandmates, giveaways and a backstage pass to The All-American Rejects' upcoming tour with the Jonas Brothers," a press release says.

"Easy Come Easy Go" follows AAR's April single, "Sandbox." The band's most recent album is 2012's Kids in the Street.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!