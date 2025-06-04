Dirty little not-so secret: AAR's Tyson Ritter joins OnlyFans to promote band's new single

It turns out Tyson Ritter's "Dirty Little Secret" is an OnlyFans account.

The All-American Rejects frontman has joined the platform, which is known for its explicit content, in an effort to promote the band's new single, "Easy Come Easy Go," due out on Thursday. The track previews the upcoming new AAR album, their first in over a decade.

"This new record from the Rejects is something close to the bone for me lyrically, so why not bear it all," Ritter says. "Get a taste of full frontal rock 'n' roll."

Those who subscribe to Ritter's OnlyFans will get to see an alternate version of the "Easy Come Easy Go" video. It's also set to feature "a behind-the-scenes look at [Ritter's] life and songwriting, cameos from his bandmates, giveaways and a backstage pass to The All-American Rejects' upcoming tour with the Jonas Brothers," a press release says.

"Easy Come Easy Go" follows AAR's April single, "Sandbox." The band's most recent album is 2012's Kids in the Street.

