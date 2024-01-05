Dirty Heads share live version of "John Linen" song featuring Yelawolf

Dirty Heads have shared a live version of their song "John Linen."

The performance was recorded during the "Lay Me Down" outfit's 2023 Island Glow tour, and it features a guest verse from rapper Yelawolf, who opened a number of the shows.

"We were stoked to have Yelawolf on tour with us," says vocalist Jared Watson. "He puts on a great show and knows how to have a good time. So, we invited him up to run a verse and he delivered a moment that was one of the highlights of the show and tour."

You can listen to the track now via digital outlets and watch video of the performance streaming now on YouTube.

The original "John Linen" appears on the deluxe version of Dirty Heads' latest album, 2022's Midnight Control, alongside the singles "Life's Been Good" and "Rescue Me."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

